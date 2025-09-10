Official Images Out For Travis Scott's Fragment x Air Jordan 1

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is one of the most iconic sneaker collaborations of the modern era. The pair first dropped in 2021 and immediately set the standard for what triple-branded releases could look like.

It combined Travis Scott’s reversed Swoosh, Fragment’s signature blue, and the Air Jordan 1’s timeless appeal. Few sneakers have managed to capture hype, design, and legacy all at once like this one. This project represented more than just a shoe.

It showcased the growing influence of artists in shaping sneaker culture and the power of cross-industry collaborations. Travis Scott already had the attention of music and fashion fans, while Fragment had years of credibility in streetwear.

Together, their touch on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG created a cultural moment that transcended sneakers. The Jordan 1 itself has always held a special place in basketball and fashion history. Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker revolutionized the footwear game in 1985.

Since then, it has become a blank canvas for reinvention and storytelling. Adding Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment into the mix only elevated its impact. The photos above highlight what made this pair unforgettable. The mix of logos, colors, and history sealed its spot as one of the greatest collabs ever.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes dressed in white leather with royal blue overlays. The reversed Swoosh in cream leather marks Scott’s signature detail, while black laces add contrast.

Fragment’s lightning bolt logo appears on the heel, paired with Scott’s Cactus Jack branding for balance. A sail midsole gives the sneaker a vintage look, while the blue outsole ties it together.

Additional touches like exposed foam tongues and mismatched heel embroidery reinforce its unique identity. Every stitch, panel, and logo creates a story that blends three worlds into one unforgettable design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released on September 20th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

Image via Nike