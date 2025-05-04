The Travis Scott Fragment AJ1 Low Gets A New Release Date

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG was originally set to drop on September 3, but Nike has confirmed a delay. The new launch date is now locked for September 20, 2025.

This sneaker continues the legacy of La Flame’s Jordan 1 Low collaborations. It blends his signature flipped Swoosh with Fragment’s minimal, premium aesthetic. This three-way collaboration comes with high expectations.

Travis Scott remains one of the most consistent figures in sneaker culture. Fragment Design, led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, has its own reputation for clean, elevated twists on classic silhouettes.

Together, they revisit the Air Jordan 1 Low with a white leather upper, aged midsoles, and hits of military blue throughout. The heel tabs feature dual branding, Cactus Jack’s stitched logo and Fragment’s lightning bolt.

While the change in release date may frustrate some fans, the anticipation surrounding this pair hasn’t faded. The Air Jordan 1 was originally released in 1985 and marked the beginning of Michael Jordan’s signature line.

Since then, the silhouette has become a staple of modern sneaker culture, with the low-top version offering a more casual, wearable look. These official images give a clear preview of what to expect before the drop next month.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features smooth white tumbled leather with bold royal blue accents on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole. The backwards Swoosh adds Travis Scott’s signature twist, while red stitching adds subtle contrast around the panels.

Also, Cactus Jack and Fragment logos are split between the heels, sitting above a vintage-style midsole. The tongue tags blend cream and black with light blue Nike Air branding. Further inside, you’ll find printed labels and co-branded detailing.

This release combines three influential design languages into a clean, retro-inspired sneaker built for collectors and everyday wear alike.