Jordan 12 “Melo” Official Images Show Clean Comeback

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” is back, and official images confirm its return is just as crisp as fans remember. Originally released in 2004 as a player exclusive for Carmelo Anthony, this colorway quickly became a cult favorite.

The clean white upper and University Blue accents channel Melo’s early Denver Nuggets era. That combo alone gives the pair instant nostalgia. Over the years, the Air Jordan 12 has been one of the most structurally distinct silhouettes in Jordan Brand’s lineup.

Inspired by Japan’s rising sun and a 19th-century dress boot, the 12 marked a shift toward luxury in MJ’s footwear. It was also the sneaker he wore during his legendary “Flu Game.” This adds a level of cultural weight to every new release.

Now, Jordan Brand taps into that legacy with the “Melo” edition. The pair originally dropped in limited numbers, but this time around, it’s hitting shelves for a wider audience. The return of this colorway not only honors Carmelo Anthony’s early NBA years but reminds fans of his deep connection to Jordan Brand.

Official images highlight the clean construction and vibrant contrast. The white leather pops against the blue sole and lining, keeping things simple but striking. More details and release info will follow as launch day nears.

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 12 “Melo” features a premium white leather upper with pebbled texture across the mudguard. University Blue hits cover the outsole, lining, and pull tab, with metallic silver eyelets for added contrast.

The heel includes signature “23” embroidery and Jordan branding down the spine. On the tongue, a blue Jumpman sits above stitched "Two 3" lettering. The overall look stays true to Melo’s original player exclusive from 2004, making this a clean and nostalgic addition to the Jordan retro lineup.

It’s a perfect blend of classic color blocking and personal storytelling through footwear design.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” will be released on May 17th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike