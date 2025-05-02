Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter To Connie” Release Date Set

The Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter to Connie” brings bold color and deeper meaning to a classic silhouette. This vibrant red release pays tribute to Deion Sanders’ mother, Connie, blending personal history with a fan-favorite design.

The official release date has been confirmed, giving sneakerheads and Sanders fans a reason to celebrate. Originally launched in the mid-'90s, the Air DT Max 96 was built for speed and flash.

It features his signature midfoot strap and Air Max cushioning, making it a staple in Nike’s turf trainer legacy. Over the years, it's seen multiple colorways, but this edition is especially sentimental. What makes this drop unique isn’t just the design.

It’s the story behind it. Sanders has always emphasized his mother’s role in his life, and this sneaker acts as a heartfelt tribute. From youth football to Hall of Fame success, her influence stayed central. Photos show an all-red upper with layered materials, tonal details, and clean white Swooshes.

The boldness matches Deion’s personality, while the backstory gives the shoe a deeper soul. Overall, this isn’t just a throwback, it’s a message of gratitude.

Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter To Connie”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter to Connie” features a tonal red upper built with mesh, suede, and leather. Also, the iconic midfoot strap remains, embossed with a small white Swoosh. Further, additional Swooshes hit the heel, side, and tongue for layered branding.

The all-red theme runs through the laces, inner lining, and midsole, with a visible Air Max unit in the heel for cushioning. A pull tab on the heel adds convenience. Overall, this colorway honors Deion Sanders’ late mother and turns a turf-ready sneaker into a personal tribute.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter To Connie” will be released on May 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers.

Image via Nike