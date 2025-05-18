The Air Jordan 12 Melo Just Dropped And It’s Still In Stock

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” just dropped with sizes still available, but there’s more to this clean retro than meets the eye.

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” just landed in a crisp white and university blue color scheme. Built on a classic silhouette, this release draws inspiration from Carmelo Anthony’s early years with Jordan Brand.

It originally debuted as a player exclusive during his Denver Nuggets era. Now, it’s available to the public and still sitting in multiple sizes on SNKRS. Michael Jordan first wore the Air Jordan 12 during the 1996–97 NBA season.

It’s remembered as the shoe he wore while battling the flu and dropping 38 points in Game 5 of the Finals. The design takes cues from the Japanese Rising Sun flag, with flowing stitched panels along the upper. It was also the first Jordan sneaker to feature Zoom Air cushioning.

Today, the model continues to hold cultural weight. The “Melo” colorway taps into nostalgia for early 2000s basketball while staying clean enough for modern wear. As seen in the images provided, the pair keeps things simple with a bright white leather upper, Carolina blue accents, and classic Jordan branding. The release stays true to the era it celebrates, from the chrome eyelets to the stitched 23 on the heel tab.

Air Jordan 12 “Melo”
air-jordan-12-melo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 12 features a full white leather upper with textured paneling and stitched overlays. Carolina blue dominates the outsole, heel tab, and interior lining, offering a bold contrast.

Chrome lace loops add a touch of shine to the upper. Jumpman logos appear on the tongue, heel, and side panel. The outsole houses a carbon fiber shank plate and visible Zoom Air for responsiveness.

A “23” sits prominently on the heel, above a blue rubber heel wrap. Branding elements are minimal, letting the colorway speak for itself. The overall build remains faithful to the original, both in shape and materials.

Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” released today: May 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $200. Many sizes are still available here.

air-jordan-12-melo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-12-melo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

