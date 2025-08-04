Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” Drops Very Soon

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” is returning in 2025. It's bringing back one of the most celebrated colorways in the model’s history. First released in 2004 and retroed in 2016, the “French Blue” has earned a loyal following for its clean look and strong ties.

This iteration stays true to the original design, combining a crisp white leather upper with textured French Blue overlays and subtle hits of silver and red. The Air Jordan 12, originally released in 1996, was inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and luxury women’s boots, giving it a unique blend of sport and elegance.

Known for its durability and comfort, the AJ12 was also the shoe Jordan wore during the 1996-97 season, including his “Flu Game” performance. The photos highlight the classic detailing that makes this colorway a standout.

From the pebbled leather mudguard to the metallic lace hooks and the “23” embroidered on the heel, the “French Blue” delivers timeless appeal with premium craftsmanship. It’s a release that connects past and present, appealing to both longtime collectors and a new generation of sneaker fans.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” features a premium white tumbled leather upper paired with textured French Blue leather overlays. Silver eyelets add a subtle metallic touch, while red accents appear on the heel tab branding and embroidered “23.”

The shoe sits atop a French Blue outsole with white and carbon fiber details for stability. Classic Jordan 12 design cues like the vertical “JORDAN” heel tab and Jumpman branding on the tongue remain intact.

Its full-length Zoom Air cushioning ensures comfort, making it as performance-ready as it is stylish. This retro stays faithful to its celebrated predecessors.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike