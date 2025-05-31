Retailer Look At Iconic Air Jordan 12 "French Blue"

The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" is set to make its return this summer, and sneakerheads are already taking notice. Originally released in 2004, the French Blue 12s quickly became a fan favorite.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 12 was inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and high-end women’s fashion boots, giving it a sleek but aggressive look.

Michael Jordan wore the AJ12 during his iconic 1996-97 season, where he led the Bulls to a fifth NBA championship. Although the "French Blue" colorway isn’t an OG, it’s built a legendary status of its own over the years.

The clean white upper, deep blue mudguard, and subtle red hits create a timeless combination that fits perfectly into Jordan Brand’s legacy. Retailer images show a faithful recreation of the original, sticking to the leather upper and pebbled mudguard texture.

The outsole brings that familiar blue with red details, while the iconic “23” and Jumpman logos pop against the midsole and heel tabs. From the first glance, it's clear Jordan Brand didn’t cut corners. Expect these to stir up serious nostalgia when they hit shelves this summer.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" returns with a premium white leather upper and textured blue mudguard. Metal eyelets add a polished feel, while subtle red accents hit the heel tab and outsole for contrast.

Also, a blue Jumpman logo decorates the tongue, and the signature “23” stands bold on the heel. The outsole features herringbone traction patterns for grip, paired with a carbon fiber shank plate for stability.

Classic details like the “TWO 3” embroidery on the tongue stay true to the original. This retro balances performance and style, paying homage to Jordan’s storied sneaker legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Image via GOAT