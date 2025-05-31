The Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Low “Varsity Red” is getting ready to shake things up next spring. This fresh take brings skateboarding vibes to one of Charles Barkley’s most recognizable sneakers.

Featuring a clean white base with bold hits of varsity red, this pair reimagines a basketball classic for the SB line. The transition from the hardwood to the skatepark feels natural, especially with the Air Max cushioning still intact.

The Air Max2 CB 94 originally dropped in the mid-90s, built tough enough to match Barkley’s explosive playstyle. Its aggressive design, highlighted by jagged midsole accents and sturdy build, made it an instant icon.

Over time, it’s been retroed and reworked, but this is the first time it’s been officially adapted for Nike SB. A bold crossover that few expected, but it makes sense, durable, padded, and loaded with attitude. The mockup image gives a good look at what’s to come.

Varsity red floods the midsole and branding, while a gum outsole peeks out below. If the final product stays close to the mockup, it’s going to be a must-see release for both skate and sneaker fans. Expect more details to surface as we move closer to spring.

Small Nike Swooshes hit the heel and lateral side for added flair.

The jagged midsole design returns, this time paired with a visible Air Max unit and a gum rubber outsole for extra grip. Small Nike Swooshes hit the heel and lateral side for added flair. Designed for durability and style, this sneaker bridges basketball and skateboarding heritage in a vibrant new form.