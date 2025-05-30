Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" Drops Tomorrow

air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” brings cracked leather and classic colorblocking to tomorrow’s women's exclusive release.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” is ready to drop tomorrow, arriving as a women’s exclusive with head-turning appeal. This colorway pairs classic Chicago-style energy with a fresh twist, making it a standout for spring rotations.

Designed with bold contrast and luxury textures, it plays with materials and colors in ways that elevate its retro foundation. The Jordan 1 needs no introduction. As the silhouette that launched a legacy, it still dominates both the court and culture.

From MJ’s 1985 debut to modern reinterpretations, the model has become a symbol of sport and style. The "Ruby" release keeps that momentum going by pushing design into new territory while honoring its roots. This release is all about the details.

The cracked red overlays bring a worn-in, vintage look, while smooth black leather and white side panels provide structure and balance. The Wings logo is pressed into the collar, and red Nike Air branding appears on the tongue tag.

Underfoot, a bright red outsole pops against a crisp white midsole. From the texture to the tone, the pair lives up to its gem-inspired name. Take a closer look at the photos above and below for a full preview before launch.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby"
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” features cracked leather overlays in a deep, glossy red. Also, black tumbled leather adds contrast at the toe box, collar, and Swoosh.

White panels balance out the midfoot and ankle area. Further, the tongue comes dressed in nylon with red Nike Air branding on top. A black Wings logo is pressed into the lateral collar. Below, the shoe sits on a white midsole and ruby-colored rubber outsole.

Every element has a worn-in aesthetic, giving the shoe a vintage twist. It's bold, textured, and ready to stand out on release day.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" Release Date

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” will be released tomorrow, on May 31st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

