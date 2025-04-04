Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Releases Tomorrow

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar drops tomorrow in women’s sizing. This eye-catching pair blends a vintage aesthetic with bold modern twists. The upper comes dressed in a soft sail leather, contrasted by shaggy suede detailing. A worn-in vibe sets the tone, complemented by gradient cinnabar red laces. Blue tongue tags add a final pop of unexpected color, nodding to Nike’s classic branding. This release continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 1, one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Debuted in 1985, the silhouette changed the game on and off the court. Its timeless design and connection to Michael Jordan’s rookie season made it a staple in both basketball and streetwear culture.

The Rare Air edition takes a creative turn, swapping out the standard logo placements and textures for something more experimental. That includes mismatched heel Wings logos and deconstructed paneling. These details elevate the pair from a retro rerelease into something unique for the new generation. Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar show off the cream base, fuzzy Swoosh, and red outsole in clean detail. The styling is subtle but full of personality, making it a standout for spring rotations.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar features a sail tumbled leather base with shaggy suede accents on the Swoosh and collar. Gradient red laces bring heat, while mismatched Wings logos add flair. A bold blue Nike tongue tag nods to vintage design. Also, the midsole has an aged finish, and a cinnabar red rubber outsole rounds out the clean but playful look.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released tomorrow, April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike