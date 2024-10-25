A Short Delay For The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air In "Cinnabar"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is making a notable return with its "Cinnabar" colorway as part of the highly anticipated "Rare Air" series. While new photos have surfaced, sneaker enthusiasts will have to wait a couple of months for the release. This edition combines innovation with a nod to its storied past. The "Cinnabar" version shines with its vibrant red accents, perfectly complementing the premium leather upper dressed in refined shades of sail. These warm tones create a striking backdrop for the bold Cinnabar red that stands out on the iconic Wings logo, Nike Swoosh, and rubber outsole.
This colorway not only revitalizes the classic silhouette but also adds a modern twist, highlighting exclusivity and craftsmanship. Gradient laces and a contrasting blue tongue label contribute dynamic elements to the sneaker, enhancing its overall appeal. Completing the design is a clean sail midsole, which maintains the shoe's sleek and cohesive look. Ideal for collectors and style-conscious individuals alike, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air in "Cinnabar" is set to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection, blending heritage with contemporary flair in an unforgettable way.
"Cinnabar" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air
These sneakers feature a red rubber sole combined with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of a sail base enhanced by matching overlays. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh is trimmed in red, with a red Jordan Wings logo positioned just above. Furthermore, gradient red laces accompany a blue tongue, adding a pop of vibrancy.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released in April 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]