A Short Delay For The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air In "Cinnabar"

This colorway not only revitalizes the classic silhouette but also adds a modern twist, highlighting exclusivity and craftsmanship. Gradient laces and a contrasting blue tongue label contribute dynamic elements to the sneaker, enhancing its overall appeal. Completing the design is a clean sail midsole, which maintains the shoe's sleek and cohesive look. Ideal for collectors and style-conscious individuals alike, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air in "Cinnabar" is set to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection, blending heritage with contemporary flair in an unforgettable way.

"Cinnabar" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air

These sneakers feature a red rubber sole combined with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of a sail base enhanced by matching overlays. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh is trimmed in red, with a red Jordan Wings logo positioned just above. Furthermore, gradient red laces accompany a blue tongue, adding a pop of vibrancy.