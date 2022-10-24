One of the best shoes on the market these days is the Nike Dunk High. Dunks are back on in 2022, and as a result, Nike has delivered a ton of new colorways. These offerings have been pretty popular, and at times, it feels like it’s almost impossible to cop new offerings. The hype is real and with the Fall in full swing, Nike is bringing out even more new color schemes.

For instance, we have the “Cinnabar” colorway which can be found down below. In the official images, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base, with red overlays. From there, the Nike swoosh is a bit more brown, although there are traces of red in there. Overall, this is a shoe that reminds us of those cinnamon candies you would get on Valentine’s Day or maybe even Halloween.

If you are a fan of these and are hoping to add them to your collection, you will be able to do so as of Friday, November 4th for a price of $150 USD. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

