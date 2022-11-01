One of the best sneakers out there is the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, fans also love the Nike SB Dunk Low which is a shoe that is more geared toward skateboarders. This is one of those models that will forever be loved by sneakerheads, and over the past couple of years, it has received a real resurgence that is easy to get behind.

That said, it shouldn’t be surprising that a whole slew of great collaborations have made their way to the market. This is especially true in 2022, as the Nike SB Dunk Low continues to get a bunch of momentum. For instance, the shoe is now going to get a collab with Scottish pro skater John Rattray who formed the Why So Sad? initiative after losing loved ones to suicide.

Image via Nike

In just a few days, fans will be able to cop the new Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low, which can be seen down below. As you can see, the shoe has multiple shades of blue.

For example, the base of the shoe is made of light blue, while the overlays are dark blue. An even darker shade of blue is then placed on the Nike swoosh.The rest of the shoe is unique as it has the Why So Sad? logo near the heel, as well as the insole.

From there, the back heel tab and the tongue patch are red. These colors offer some nice contrast to the rest of the shoe, and there is no doubt that the Why So Sad? aesthetic is well represented.

Image via Nike

If you are interested in copping these shoes, you will be able to do so as of Friday, November 4th for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike