There are some shoes that have made huge comebacks over the past couple of years. Of course, one such shoe is the Nike Dunk Low. By extension, this has also led to a resurgence for the Nike SB Dunk Low. This is the silhouette’s skateboarding cousin, and fans are happy to finally have these back in the rotation.

Nike is always coming out with new colorways, and there have also been some incredible collaborations. That said, it should come as no surprise that Nike still has a few colorways left up their sleeves in 2022. The Nike SB Dunk Low is a shoe that rocks all year round, and Nike is banking on that with their latest colorway, which can be seen below.

Image via Nike

As it turns out, this colorway is part of Nike’s longstanding “Be True” campaign. “Be True” sneakers have always been a nod to the LGBTQIA+ community, and typically, they release during pride month, which takes place in June. This time around, however, Nike is bringing out a bright and colorful “Be True” sneaker close to the Holiday season.

In the official images, you can see how the sneaker has a white mesh base that extends to the toe box and side panels. The front overlays are yellow, which is a shade that also appears on the laces. From there, a pink Nike swoosh is placed over a light blue back overlay. This overlay contains rainbow figures painted on top, which adds to the “Be True” aesthetic. “Be True” branding is then placed in the tongue and the insole to bring it all together.

Image via Nike

This sneaker does not yet have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. We’re sure some strong opinions will be had given all of the colors in play.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike