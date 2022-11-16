eBay is one of the most iconic companies/websites on the entire internet. In fact, you have probably bought something from the platform in the past. The online retailer is the perfect place to find used items, whether they be popular or incredibly niche. To this day, the website remains an incredible platform, and people are still using it.

Considering its cache as one of the biggest online retailers, you would expect for it to work with other brands. Collaborations are huge in the retail world, and no one knows this better than Nike. Twenty years ago, eBay and Nike teamed up for an SB Dunk Low that was extremely rare. Now, they seem to be back together.

Image via Nike

eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low

Interestingly, the two brands have decided to harken back to their previous collaboration. This time around, they are creating a truly unique offering that makes the shoe seem glued together. In the official images below, you can see pieces of translucent plastic in between the leather details.

As for the colors, well, they resemble eBay’s aesthetic quite nicely. The base of the shoe is white, including the toe box and the side panels. Additionally, the laces and Nike swoosh are black. Furthermore, the back heel overlay is red, the front overlay is yellow, and the overlay that runs parallel to the tongue is green.

eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a gorgeous colorway that speaks to the spirit of the original collaboration between these two. Of course, one can expect this shoe to be in high demand, which means pairs will be very limited. Regardless, we love to see some creativity every now and again.

Release Details

The release date for this shoe has been set for December 15th of this year, for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Nike SB Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low – Image via Nike

