In the eyes of many hip-hop fans, Run The Jewels is one of the best rap duos out there. El-P and Killer Mike have made some incredible albums together. Not to mention, fans are hoping for new music, soon.

If you know anything about these two, then you are aware that both El-P and Killer Mike have a sneaker fixation. Killer Mike’s sneaker game has always been praised by sneaker purists, and a shoe collab was always a possibility.

Killer Mike and El-P from Run The Jewels performs at “Lorde Melodrama World Tour” at Barclays Center on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

RTJ x Nike

According to Brendan Dunne of Complex Sneakers, that is exactly what is about to happen. It is now being reported that Run The Jewels will get their very own Nike SB Dunk Low. This is an iconic Nike silhouette, and it only makes sense that RTJ would want to lend their aesthetic to it.

In the image below, posted by @zsneakerheadz, you can see a teaser image of the shoe. So far, all we know is that the shoe has a light blue base, blue outsole, and Pink Nike swoosh. The group’s logo is also found on the back heel. It is an interesting look, however, we expect more photos in the months to come.

Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low – Image via @zsneakerheadz

Overall, this is going to be an interesting collaboration that sneakerheads will want to look out for. The Nike SB Dunk Low is beloved, and we’re sure Run The Jewels will do it justice.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, it has been reported that this shoe could be released on 4/20 of 2023. Of course, that means April 20th, for those who may not be familiar. Stay tuned to HNHH for any updates on this collaboration. Additionally, let us know what you think of these teasers, in the comments down below.

