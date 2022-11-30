It is very hard for some shoes to survive for decades, however, the Nike Dunk Low has certainly done it. In any given decade, you will see numerous trends come and go. Regardless, the true classics and icons will forever be able to live on. Luckily, that has remained true of the infamous Nike Dunk Low.

As a direct result of this, Nike has been coming through with a whole plethora of new Dunk Low offerings. Although these colorways are being dropped at an abnormally fast pace, there is no denying that fans love them. That said, it’s easy to see why Nike keeps making them.

Image via Nike

New Nike Dunk Low

One of the latest Dunk Low colorways can be found in the official images throughout this article. This model does not have a nickname, although you will be able to see that the shoe has a distinct navy, white, and silver aesthetic. Overall, it all works together nicely.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a white leather base. This white is placed on the toe box, tongue, side panels, midsole, and cuff. Secondly, the shoe is covered in navy blue overlays. Lastly, the silver suede Nike swoosh helps bring this entire sneaker together.

As always, the Dunk Low shines with simplicity. This is not an overly-complicated model, and as a result, lots of people are going to enjoy these. Over the course of the next few months, we expect to see more Dunk Lows.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Nike Dunk Low below does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

