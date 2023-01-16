If you are a huge sneakerhead, then you probably own a Nike Dunk Low or two. Throughout the past two years, this silhouette has been having a huge resurgence, and it is easy to see why. Overall, it is just a great shoe that offers a ton of versatility.

In 2023, it has become clear that this sneaker will continue to see popularity. However, Nike understands that it will have to get bold as some sneakerheads may be fatigued by the abundance of releases. For instance, the next Nike Dunk Low certainly has a fun new look to it.

Nike Dunk Low For CNY

Below, you can find official images for the Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” which is being nicknamed “White Candy Rabbit.” There are numerous Chinese New Year offerings at this point, although this one definitely stands out from the rest of the pack.

Firstly, the sneaker beings with some white leather overlays. Secondly, the toe box and side panels are a very subtle grey. From there, we have massive pops of color thanks to the red chenille Nike swoosh. Lastly, there is even some blue as we go to the laces and the outlines on the tongue and cuff.

Overall, this is much different than some of the other Year of the Rabbit models we have seen. If you love these, we hope Nike comes through with lots of stock. As many already know, Dunks have been incredibly hard to come by, despite being a staple piece.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a concrete release date. However, these will be available over at GOAT and Flight Club upon release. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

