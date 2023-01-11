One of the best Nike silhouettes of all time is the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this is a model that fans have always resonated with. At this point, the silhouette is 40 years old, and it continues to surprise us. Overall, you truly cannot go wrong by wearing these.

For a few years, it seemed like this shoe had been forgotten. However, it eventually made a huge comeback in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, the shoe has continued to be immensely popular, with multiple new colorways being shown off weekly.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Team Gold”

The latest Nike Dunk Low to be shown off is this “Team Gold” offering which can be found below. Neutral colorways always play well with a crowd, and these definitely fit that bill. Don’t let the gold nomenclature fool you as this is not the metallic gold you may be used to.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a white leather upper. The toe box, side panels, tongue, and cuff are all covered with this tone. Secondly, the overlays are a muted shade of gold that some may mistake for beige. Overall, these elements create a shoe that is perfect for the Spring, Summer, and Fall months.

Team Gold – Image via Nike

While the Dunk Low may be getting old for some, it is still a huge delight to others. For those just getting into sneakers, each Nike Dunk Low release is an opportunity to add an essential to their collection. As 2023 moves on, fans can expect the Dunk Low to continue its dominant run.

Release Details

For now, a release date has yet to be announced, although these are expected to come out in the Spring of 2023. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]