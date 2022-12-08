One of the best Nike shoes right now is the Nike Dunk Low. Quite simply, this is one of the most simple yet effective silhouettes out there. If you love sneakers, then you definitely own a pair of Dunks. Overall, they are very easy to style and come in numerous amazing colorways.

Throughout 2023, fans can expect to see some models that were released back in 2020. For instance, the “Be True To Your School” pack was huge in 2020. This included colorways that paid homage to both “Kentucky” and “Syracuse.” Furthermore, plenty of other schools were represented.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “St. Johns”

One of those schools was none other than St. Johns. The St. Johns Red Storm are a historic team, and their Dunk is certainly a familiar colorway. For instance, one could easily just call the colorway below “Varsity Red.” However, “St. Johns” has a good ring to it too.

Firstly, you can see that the shoe begins with a white leather base. This aesthetic is on the toe box, side panels, and cuff. Secondly, the overlays and Nike swoosh are covered in a bright shade of red. These elements come together quite nicely, and if you go to St. Johns, you may want to cop these.

St. Johns – Image via Nike

For now, it seems like we will see more of these colorways throughout the next year. This is definitely good news as Dunk Low offerings are in high demand right now. It is difficult to get your hands on the shoes you want, which means more releases are consumer friendly. Hopefully, the bots stay out of it.

Release Details

Unfortunately, this shoe does not yet have a release date, however, it will be available next year. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike



