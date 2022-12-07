Nike is one of the biggest sportswear brands in the entire world. However, they are certainly not exempt from the pitfalls of online retail. For instance, in recent years, there has been an influx of bots that are used to scoop up inventory. This is used to buy shoes, video game consoles, and even graphics cards for computers.

The bot phenomenon has been hard to stop. Overall, bots are tricky things. Engineers are constantly working on new ones that can work around bot protection. No matter what Nike does to combat the issue, they have to continuously stay up to date with new technology in order to keep consumers protected.

In this photo illustration, the American multinational sport clothing brand Nike’s logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nike Speaks Out On Bots

Despite all of this hard work, Nike is still being accused of allowing bots on its platforms. For instance, SNKRS App releases tend to sell out extraordinarily fast. Consequently, this has led to various accusations that the brand is allowing bots to buy up the stock.

According to Baller Alert, Nike is now clapping back at these claims. In a new blog post, Nike revealed that they have numerous protections in place against bots. For instance, the website is capturing about 12 billion bot inputs per month. This number is insane, and it’s clear that the brand wants to make an example out of those who use these tools.

Additionally, the company said that when a bot does slip through the cracks, they immediately cancel the order and put the stock back in the system. Needless to say, the brand wants fans to get their shoes. Overall, the brand simply believes that the laws of supply and demand are contributing to the numerous SNKRS App Ls people get.

Let us know what you think of Nike’s response, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

