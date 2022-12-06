One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.

Among these models is the Nike Air Force 1 “PLT.AF.ORM.” Recently, we have seen Nike and Jordan Brand get into the whole platform sneaker world. Subsequently, this has led to the Air Force 1 getting a similar treatment. Now, the shoe is here with a crafty new colorway.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 “PLT.AF.ORM”

As you can see in the images down below, we have what is being described as the “Bling” colorway. Overall, this is a very good name for the shoe as there are all sorts of extras on the sneaker. For instance, we have some gold hangtags throughout. Additionally, there is a Nike logo pendant embedded with the laces.

In terms of the colorway itself, this shoe possesses the iconic triple-white aesthetic. Furthermore, the midsole has an amazing platform flourish to it that makes it stand out from any other Air Force 1. If you are on board with the platform shoe trend, you will like these.

Bling – Image via Nike

Hopefully, we get more colorways of these in the future. This is an incredibly dope shoe, and there needs to be more of these. Perhaps moving on, the colorways will get a bit wilder, as opposed to the usual suspects.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, however, you can keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these in the comments below. We’re sure this will be a polarizing release.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

