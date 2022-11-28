Jumpman has knocked it out of the park with the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High. This appears to be a women’s exclusive that takes the iconic silhouette and turns it into a platform shoe. Of course, this takes a ton of inspiration from the Puma Fenty Creeper, which was a huge hit at the time.

Additionally, this shoe has been so successful because it has gotten so many new colorways. It is a sneaker that lends itself well to some classic Jumpman schemes, although the brand has been going in unique directions. This is ultimately great for consumers who are sick of the status quo.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Sunrise”

Now, however, we are being met with yet another new colorway that is surely going to excite fans. The model in question is the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Sunrise,” which can be pictured down below. This colorway has a couple of unique tones to it, so let’s break it down.

Firstly, we have to talk about the white leather base that extends to the toe box, side panels, tongue, and midsole. Furthermore, the overlays of the shoe have a deep orange creamsicle tone. Lastly, lighter orange that teeters on being beige finds its way to the Nike swoosh and back heel.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate High – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a great-looking shoe, and the Elevate High is seriously making a great case for itself as a top shoe release of the year. Hopefully, this shoe continues to get some amazing offerings.

Release Details

If you are planning to grab this shoe, you will be able to do so as in 2023, however, an official release date has yet to be revealed. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Sunrise – Image via Nike

