One of the more interesting new Air Jordan 1 models we have reported on as of late is none other than the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High. This is a women’s sneaker that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 and adds a platform midsole that is very much in the same vein as Rihanna’s infamous Fenty Creeper. This is a shoe that continues to get some new colorways, and fans are starting to catch on to just how dope this model is.

Now, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High is getting a “Titanium” color scheme, which can be found below. The shoe has a white leather base, while the overlays have this purplish-grey feel to them. It is a clean look that makes these shoes perfect for the Winter, and eventually, the Spring. Once again, the High Elevate has received a colorway that is mass-appealing, even if the silhouette itself is a bit polarizing.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Titanium” does not yet have a release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike