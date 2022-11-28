One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.

Consequently, this sneaker is always getting a plethora of fresh new colorways. This has only been exacerbated thanks to this being the shoe’s big anniversary. Nike loves to celebrate big milestones, and the Nike Air Force 1 Low has greatly benefitted from that.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green”

Subsequently, we now have some official images for a brand-new Air Force 1 Low that could take the world by storm. In fact, this shoe has a real retro vibe to it that is immediately recognizable. This will definitely get fans excited, especially those looking for a nice women’s exclusive.

As you can see, the shoe begins with a white leather upper. Secondly, the shoe is given a green Nike swoosh which leads to the “Stadium Green” nomenclature. Additionally, a blue back heel helps to set the tone for the gum outsole. These elements come together to create a clean yet classic model.

Overall, it appears as though Nike has done it again with the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that will forever be timeless, and it seems like any color combination would work here. We can’t wait to see what else they come up with.

Release Details

There is no official release date for these, although it is believed that they will drop soon in women’s sizing for $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

