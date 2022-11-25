Of all the shoes ever made, it is clear that one of the most iconic is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Interestingly enough, this shoe is actually celebrating a huge milestone in 2022. Simply put, the sneaker is now 40 years old. Overall, this is a huge birthday, and it has led to plenty of new colorways.

Subsequently, it looks like 2023 is going to be yet another big year for the sneaker. There are already some unique teasers for the shoe, and fans should be excited about what’s to come. After all, this is a classic shoe, and it’s good for everyone when this continues to get dope colorways.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month”

Over the past few months, we have seen the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” collection. Numerous colorways have been revealed, and they continue to be cranked out. Consequently, it looks like the trend will continue into 2023 as a new “Color Of The Month” offering has been revealed.

In the official images down below, you can see that the shoe is all white. However, this is not your typical all-white AF1. For instance, all of the overlays here have a reptile-like finish to them. Furthermore, there are some stitches on the Nike swoosh, which adds some extry oomph to the shoe.

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a cool shoe that showcases how the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to evolve. The sneaker has gone through numerous makeovers over the years, and this is among one of the better ones.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have an official release date. However, these are expected to come out in 2023 for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Reptile Skin – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

