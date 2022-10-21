This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and fans have always sought after new colorways. With the shoe celebrating a huge anniversary, Nike has decided to come through with some amazing colorways, as well as a few retros. For instance, the latest “Color Of The Month” iteration will be a re-release of the infamous “University Blue” offering.

In the official images down below, you can see how this shoe is covered in a gorgeous shade of Caroline blue. This is supposed to be a reference to Michael Jordan and his University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The shoe has a white Nike swoosh, and when paired with light blue, it makes for a clean look. The tongue has a “40th-anniversary” patch, which makes this release more special than others before it.

Fans of this new colorway will be happy to know that this shoe is set to drop on Thursday, November 3rd for a price of $150 USD, on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and information from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

