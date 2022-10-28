One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and interestingly enough, it was the first shoe that Nike ever graced with a retro. Since the 80s, the Air Force 1 Low has been a staple of sneaker culture, and fans are always eager for new models.

Of course, this is the 40th anniversary of the sneaker, so it should come as no surprise that Nike has been unleashing a whole slew of models. Throughout the year, we have even been given the “Color of the Month” scheme, which has had numerous iterations. For instance, we recently showed you a “University Blue” model, and now, the “University Red” one is here.

In the official images down below, you can see how this is a pretty basic Air Force 1 Low colorway. There is nothing wrong with basic, as most consumers are going to gravitate towards whatever looks accessible. This is true of music, fashion, and as you can imagine, sneakers.

The sneaker stars out with a red leather base, which is complemented by a white Nike swoosh. This then transitions into a white midsole, that gets highlighted with a red outsole. All of these elements come together exceptionally well, and if you are a fan of the University Red aesthetic, then these are a pair that you should absolutely add to your collection.

With the end of the year approaching, we could see a couple more “Color of the Month” colorways. This and the University Blue model could also be the final ones, although we have yet to get more information from Nike.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

