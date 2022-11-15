If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.

Heading into next year, the brand is looking to increase the size of its Nike Air Force 1 Low range. Every year brings in new and unique color schemes, and 2023 will be no different. Of course, the shoe is currently riding high off of the momentum of the shoe’s 40th anniversary.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day”

With 2022 coming to a close, we are now seeing some teasers for 2023. One of these comes in the form of an Air Force 1 Low that is made for Valentine’s Day. Nike has made a slew of V-Day shoes in the past, so why not make another? After all, they seem to be big sellers.

Unfortunately, the first few official images are actually of toddler sizes. However, adult sizes are supposedly on the way. As you can see, this shoe has a white leather base, with red patent leather overlays. Additionally, the Nike swoosh is pink with hearts littered throughout.

Overall, this is a nice and unique spin on the Valentine’s Day motif. Over the years, we have seen plenty of similar-looking V-Day offerings. With Nike’s latest teasers, it definitely looks like the brand is trying to do something new.

Release Details

For now, there is no release date associated with these. Having said that, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

