The Air Force 1 Low is one of Nike’s crowning achievements. The brand came through with this incredible silhouette all the way back in 1982, and they haven’t looked back since. This shoe has received a plethora of amazing colorways over the years, and that isn’t stopping soon.

Every single year, fans are blessed with dozens of new AF1 offerings. This has been especially true in 2022, seeing as though this is the 40th anniversary of the silhouette. Furthermore, Nike has an abundance of ideas, and the Air Force 1 Low is a perfect vessel for them.

Air Force 1 Low “Clouds”

Whenever we are introduced to a new colorway, it is a joyous occasion. Of course, this happens quite often, so you can imagine just how happy AF1 Low fans truly are. Recently, we were introduced to this brand-new “Clouds” colorway, and it’s definitely a beauty.

In the images down below, you can see how this shoe lives up to its name. All throughout the upper, we have a nice light blue, with grey interspersed. There is a tie-dye feel to this shoe, and overall, it makes for a fantastic look. Additionally, this is complemented by a grey suede swoosh and some sail laces.

Overall, this is an amazing Air Force 1 Low colorway that is definitely going to impress fans. The AF1 has a long history of amazing offerings, and this will fit nicely into that legacy. Hopefully, both casual and hardcore sneakerheads will agree that these are worth a pick-up.

Release Details

This is a women’s release that is expected to drop in the Spring of 2023. These are set to retail for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

