There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.

If you have followed the trajectory of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, you would know that this shoe has become a staple of pop culture. Everyone loves the Air Force 1, and this shoe is simply a force of nature that will never be toppled, no matter what the trends say.

Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Fans of the Air Force 1 Low are probably more familiar with the triple-white and triple-black color schemes. These are the colorways that truly put the Air Force 1 on the map, and they will continue to be staples of the brand. That said, Nike continues to release new colorways, like the one below.

How It Looks

In the official images below, you can see a new Air Force 1 Low colorway called “Technicolor.” This is a great name for the shoe as we see numerous colors. The base of the shoe is white, but the swoosh is black. From there, the overlays are where we get all of our colors. Purple, orange, and green are all included in these gradient overlays.

Technicolor – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of this shoe, there is no doubt that these will be great for the Spring time. Sure, it might be the Fall now, but you can still rock these without any shame, whatsoever.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Force 1 Low “Technicolor” does not have a release date. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Technicolor – Image via Nike

Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

[Via]