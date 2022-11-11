Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.

It is incredibly difficult for any silhouette to remain relevant throughout five different decades. Regardless, the Air Force 1 Low has done it, and we have gotten some amazing colorways as a result. This is especially true in light of the 40-year anniversary, with Nike trying to make the most of the silhouette.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan”

The year is going to expire in just a few weeks, so it should come as no surprise that Nike is set to release more great Air Force 1 colorways. In fact, within this article, we have some official images for the Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” colorway. This shoe is specifically for the Fall and fits that aesthetic beautifully.

As you can see in the photos, the shoe has a tan upper. This tan is constructed with leather, and it engulfs the toe box, overlays, side panels, and even the swoosh. Additionally, we have a white midsole that adds a nice bit of contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

Overall, this is one of those colorways that will be perfect for the Fall season. These tones will work with your neutral outfits, and we can’t wait to see these walking the streets.

Release Details

An official release date has yet to be announced, however, you can expect to see these at your local retailer, soon. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

