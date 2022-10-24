Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from coming through with some teasers for their upcoming Valentine’s Day range. V-Day is one of those days that most people hate, although there is a contingency of people who adore the celebration of love. If you’re one of those people, then these shoes are probably for you.

As you can see in the official images below, the latest Nike Valentine’s Day shoe is the Air Trainer 1. This sneaker is unique as it is covered in a rough suede that contains light brown tones. From there, darker brown is found on the leather overlays and toe strap. The only real reference to Valentine’s Day can be found on the Nike swoosh and other pieces of branding, which are given a nice pink.

If you are a fan of this shoe, you will likely be able to cop it closer to Valentine’s Day, which, of course, is in February. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike