When you look at all of the Nike shoes on the market these days, one can say that the Nike Air Force 1 Low is the most iconic. It is a shoe that came out in 1982 and remains a staple of any collection. Overall, if you don’t already have these, you should be trying to obtain them.

In any given year, you can expect dozens of different Air Force 1s to hit the market. Although, most consumers will only find one or two that they are truly interested in copping. Regardless, it is good that Nike always gives its consumers a ton of choices.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low For V-Day

If you have been following this website, you know that the Nike Air Force 1 Low recently got a “Valentine’s Day” colorway. This model came complete with some heart-shaped cherries. Now, however, the V-Day AF1 is going in a new direction entirely.

Firstly, this latest colorway starts with your typical white leather base on the toe box and side panels. Secondly, the shoe has some gorgeous burgundy overlays. From there, the Nike swoosh and the back heel are pink. This creates a gorgeous look that fans can definitely enjoy.

Valentine’s Day – Image via Nike

Nike has been giving consumers a ton of amazing Valentine’s Day offerings over the last little while. Plenty of different silhouettes have been given the V-Day treatment and there is no doubt that the AF1 has been a huge part of that movement. Hopefully, for consumers, these colorways have proven to be sufficient.

Release Details

For now, these kicks do not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this new Air Force 1, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

