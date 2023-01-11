One of the greatest shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you are a huge sneakerhead, then you have certainly owned a pair at one point. Overall, it is just a timeless silhouette that will never get old. Even 40 years later, this is still a lot of people’s favorite Nike sneaker.

Interestingly enough, back in the mid-2000s, Nike made a “Four Horsemen” Air Force 1. This shoe was meant to pay homage to LeBron James and his inner circle of Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, and of course, Rich Paul. There were multiple colorways in this series, and now, it seems like it is coming back.

A New Nike Air Force 1 Low

Below, you can find the official images for the latest “Four Horsemen” color scheme. Overall, this one pays homage to all four members of the High School friend group. If you love LeBron and the lore behind his career, then these will be an absolute must-have.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a white leather upper. Secondly, we get some green on the Nike swoosh, outsole, tongue, and inner lining. There are even some green Knight chess pieces on the back heel. Moreover, this is complemented by the initials of all four men on the back heel.

This is definitely not a shoe that will appeal to everyone, although it is a cool piece of history. LeBron and his friends have made huge waves in the basketball and entertainment worlds. They are most definitely deserving of their own sneaker.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have an exact release date. However, it is expected to drop at some point in April. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

