Rich Paul is one of the most powerful men in the entire sports world. Of course, he mainly operates within the basketball world through Klutch Sports. He is LeBron James’ agent, and he is also in charge of numerous careers at this point. Needless to say, he has built an incredible empire.

However, there are people out there who believe that Paul’s success is to the detriment of the NBA. For instance, one common opinion held by NBA fans is that every single Klutch Sports athlete is being manipulated to want to play with LeBron. Simply put, Klutch Sports is supposedly a front to further LeBron’s legacy.

Rich Paul attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on October 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Rich Paul Clears The Air

Subsequently, Paul is being asked about this chatter. During an interview with GQ, Paul spoke about his new book called Lucky Me. During this conversation, Paul got to speak about the fans who think every Klutch signing is for LeBron. Paul offered a diplomatic answer that will surely clear the air.

“Well, you have the casual fan that just thinks one-dimensionally,” Paul said. “And in some ways it’s a little disrespectful to who I am, and what I do every day, because people always try to tie it to: because you represent LeBron, and he’s on the Lakers, that everybody you represent, you want to put on the Lakers.

“That can’t be further from the truth. I think it’s important for people to understand that, at the end of the day, I run a business. And my business isn’t predicated on anything outside of making each and every client individually positioned for success.”

Rich Paul attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

At this point, it should be clear that the preconceived notions about Paul are just ridiculous. He is a businessman who knows how to help athletes reach their goals, and that’s what he will continue to do.

