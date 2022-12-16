Every single sneakerhead understands just how important the Nike Air Force 1 Low is. This is a shoe that first made its mark on culture back in 1982. Forty years later, the Air Force 1 continues to be a fan-favorite that will simply never be toppled.

Overall, this is a shoe that cannot get old. The silhouette is too classic and iconic. Furthermore, it has a construction that lends itself to a myriad of color combinations. Simply put, this is a silhouette that you absolutely need to have in your collection.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low x ATL

The next Air Force 1 Low is inspired by the city of Atlanta. In the official images below, you can even see that the colorway has some vintage Hawks inspiration. Not to mention, the ATL script on the insole and the back heel or all great nods to the city.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with red overlays that extend to the back heel and even the tongue. Secondly, the toe box and side panels of this sneaker are a dark shade of orange. Lastly, the Nike swoosh is a brighter orange that lends itself well to some contrast.

Atlanta – Image via Nike

If you are from the city of Atlanta or you just love the Atlanta Hawks, then these are most definitely for you. Nike has always done a great job when it comes to delivering sneakers that pay homage to certain cities. Subsequently, they have knocked it out of the park once again with these. We are looking forward to seeing what city they try to honor next.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, however, you can stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world. Additionally, as always, let us know what you think about this shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]