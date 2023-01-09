Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is truly iconic. He was able to change the way many of us see streetwear and even helped make it high fashion. Unfortunately, Abloh’s passing marked the end of an era in the fashion world. However, his designs and legacy still live on.

One of his best collaborations came with the likes of Nike. He designed numerous shoes for Nike, and he even remade some of their untouchable classics. Overall, Abloh pushed Nike’s limits in the best way possible. Consequently, we got some truly amazing sneakers that will stand the test of time.

China’s first NIKE STYLE retail concept store is seen in Shanghai, China, Oct 28, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A New Off-White x AF1?

Of course, we got plenty of Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways. There has been at least one new colorway per year since 2017, and overall, these models have been great. Unfortunately for consumers, these kicks have been very rare exclusives that are hard to get your hands on.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now know that the next Off-White x AF1 is a monochromatic grey color scheme. In the Photoshop rendering below, you can see how the shoe has a gorgeous grey glow to it, with some silver on the Nike swoosh. Subsequently, we get the typical “AIR” branding on the midsole.

If you love the Nike Air Force 1 Low and you also love Off-White, then these are going to be worth getting. Hopefully, they will be more readily available for those who want them.

Release Rumors

Should this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab make it to the market, it will drop in the Spring. Furthermore, this shoe will be a Paris exclusive, which makes it even more alluring. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]