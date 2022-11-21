Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand has left a lasting impact on the streetwear world. Off-White was able to help bridge the gap between high fashion and streetwear, with Virgil’s designs being worn everywhere. Perhaps his greatest achievement, however, was his work with Nike.

Most sneakerheads have a ton of reverence for “The Ten” which was a collection featuring ten amazing silhouettes. Abloh took his DIY style and gave these Nike classics a huge injection of energy. These days, Off-White and Nike continue to work with each other on some new and bizarre offerings.

Off-White x Nike Terra Forma

An example of these bizarre offerings is the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma, which can be seen down below. Of course, winter is almost here which means consequently, some big bulky boots are on the way. Nike and Off-White are offering that with this shoe, and it makes for a unique look.

In these images, you can see that there will be two colorways out of the gate. The first of these has a brown upper, with a loud green and black tongue. The tongue here is massive, while the midsole is chunky and spiky. Additionally, there are bright colors plastered everywhere on the back heel. Furthermore, the other colorway follows a similar pattern, however, it has a white base and purple tongue.

Overall, this is looking like a great sneaker, even if it might be incredibly polarizing to most fans. It is one of those shoes that will be an acquired taste, however, you got to give it to these two brands for trying something new.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no official release date for this sneaker. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

