One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.

Considering this sneaker is a staple for Nike, it should come as no surprise that there are multiple new color schemes on the horizon. After all, fans love the Air Force 1, and they are always clamoring for more. In any given year, you can expect this shoe to receive dozens of offerings.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low x V-Day

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low to be revealed is this gorgeous “Valentine’s Day” model. There have already been a ton of V-Day offerings so far, however, why not have one more? These kicks always have some unique concepts, and they are typically women’s exclusives.

Firstly, this new AF1 Low begins with a white leather upper. Secondly, we get red on the Nike swoosh, outsole, and even the back heel. From there, pink outlines are placed around the swoosh and even the cuff. Lastly, some cherries in the shape of hearts are seen dangling from the Nike swoosh.

Valentine’s Day – Image via Nike

Overall, this is another great Valentine’s Day color scheme from the Beaverton brand. They always seem to do a great job with these, and that is certainly true with this latest model. These may not be for everyone, but they fit their niche nicely.

Release Details

If you are looking to get these, they are set to drop soon. However, there is no official release date as of yet. Upon release, you will be able to find pairs on GOAT and Flight Club in multiple sizes. Let us know what you think about these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

