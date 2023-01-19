If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.

With the Air Jordan 1 High OG being the flagship model of the line, Jumpman tries to experiment more with the Mid. If something is successful, then they transplant that look onto the High OG. Overall, it is a smart strategy that has led to offerings like the one down below.

Image via Nike

A New Air Jordan 1 Mid

In the following official images, you can find a gorgeous new Air Jordan 1 Mid. This shoe is supposedly going to drop in grade school sizes and is meant to be a women’s shoe. Furthermore, one could make the argument that these were made with Valentine’s Day in mind.

Firstly, this shoe starts off with a basic white leather base. From the toe box to the side panels, there is a very solid start to the shoe. Secondly, the overlays here are all a bubblegum shade of pink. Lastly, the Nike swoosh is a bit darker and could even be described as purple.

Valentine’s Day – Image via Nike

If you are in need of some sneakers that are pink, then these will be for you. Of course, these will not be for everyone, although you can’t help but appreciate how bold they are. Pink shoes can be for anyone, especially when Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Release Details

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

