Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have been blessed with some amazing sneakers over the years. Among them is the “Black Toe” model which was one of the original colorways. Of course, this is a shoe that bears the aesthetics of the iconic Chicago Bulls.

Overall, there are plenty of other great Jordan 1 models out there. However, the “Black Toe” AJ1 remains one of those shoes that fans absolutely love. It is a model that has been retro’d in the past, although there are still plenty of fans who yearn for some new variations.

A woman takes a photo of the American sportwear brand, produced by Nike, Air Jordan, logo in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another Air Jordan 1 High OG Reimagined

This past year, fans were blessed with the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined.” It was ultimately called Lost & Found because of the whole aging aesthetic. Many people liked this look, and recently, it was revealed that the Air Jordan 3 would receive such a shoe.

Subsequently, it is being reported by sneaker account jfgrails that the Jordan 1 High OG is getting yet another Reimagined model. This time, it will be the aforementioned “Black Toe.” This is the perfect colorway to do this for, especially with the “Royal” offering getting the same treatment in 2024.

Overall, sneakerheads are going to be eating well over the next two years. 2023 is already promising to be a huge year, and we don’t doubt that there is even more to be revealed. Hopefully, Jumpman continues to surprise us with their potential slate of releases.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think about this potential release, in the comments below.

[Via]