One of the greatest shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that helped launch Michael Jordan as the sneaker icon we now know him to be. Overall, this is a shoe that has been copied quite a bit. However, Jumpman has always nailed it when it comes to colorways.

Over the years, there have been plenty of new High OG offerings. Although, it remains clear that fans love the classics the most. Among these classics is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal.” This is a sneaker that last had a retro release back in 2017. Since then, fans have been clamoring for something new.

A New Air Jordan 1 High OG Reimagined

This past year, Jordan Brand unveiled its “Reimagined” series. We got that with the infamous “Chicago” Air Jordan 1. Overall, fans loved this model, and Jumpman certainly took notice. Now, it appears as though they are gearing up for more releases like this.

According to the Twitter account @MrUnloved1s, the next two years will see some Reimagined models. In 2023, it will be the Chicago Black Toe. Subsequently, we will see the Royal Reimagined in 2024. Of course, there has been no confirmation from Jordan Brand. However, MrUnloved1s has an incredible track record when it comes to delivering this information.

Before I go, the next two AJ1 Reimagined pairs have been set. I was waiting till Feb at the earliest to say which plus I was howling at the moon praying the sku would show before then. but if 23 is 🖤🦶24 is 👑.

No they won’t be aged & no they won’t be patent. now where my drink — I dont know anything about sneakers (@MrUnloved1s) December 30, 2022

The Royal Air Jordan 1 is a model that many fans want to see make a return. That said, a Reimagined model will certainly move the needle. We expect this shoe will have some sort of aged look while also keeping the essence of the original. Either way, sneakerheads are in for a treat.

