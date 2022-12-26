One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that came out all the way back in 1985, and to this day, it is beloved. If you are someone who loves the history of sneakers, then this model is probably a point of interest for you.

Overall, there have been some amazing Jordan 1s to be released over the years. Every single year, Jumpman has come through with a whole host of new offerings. Subsequently, they are looking to do the exact same thing throughout the year of 2023.

A woman takes a photo of the American sportwear brand, produced by Nike, Air Jordan, logo in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New Air Jordan 1 High OG

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, fans can expect an all-new “Palomino” scheme in 2023. This is definitely going to be a dope model for the Spring, which is when Jumpman plans to release this. Below, you can find the photoshop rendering of what this colorway may look like.

Firstly, you can see that this shoe will not be made with leather. Instead, it will be getting a completely different makeup. Secondly, the base of the shoe is black, however, there is brown on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel. Overall, this makes for a dope shoe with some great neutral tones.

If you are a fan of neutral tones and the Jordan 1, then these are probably going to be an automatic pickup for you. If not, then that is okay as Jumpman has plenty of other Jordan 1s on the way.

Release Rumors

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop on September 16th of next year. Although, it should be noted that this is a rumor and not the final date. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

