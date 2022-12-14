One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a sneaker that goes with a whole host of outfits. Additionally, it is constructed in such a way that it can host a wide variety of unique colorways and schemes. Overall, this is one of those shoes that you have to have in your collection.

Throughout 2023, fans can expect a huge array of new Air Jordan 1 offerings. Whether it be the High OG, Mid, Platform, or Low, the AJ1 is going to have another big year. In fact, it should also be a great year for women sneakerheads, as some women-exclusive Jordan 1s are poised to hit the market.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Laney”

One such shoe is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Laney.” If you know anything about Michael Jordan, you know that he was once cut from his high school varsity team. The high school in question was Laney High School in North Carolina. This ultimately gave MJ the motivation he needed to become the GOAT.

As you can guess, this shoe bears the colors of Laney High School. Firstly, the upper has a yellow leather base. This yellow is on the toe box, side panels, cuff, and even the tongue and laces. From there, we get a gorgeous shade of blue on the overlays, including the Nike swoosh.

Laney – Image via Nike

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then this is a shoe you should probably be adding to your collection. It is a truly gorgeous piece, and Jordan Brand has knocked it out of the park, yet again.

Release Details

If you are hoping to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of February 17th for a price of $180 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below. Furthermore, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

