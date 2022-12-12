One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sentiment that has been repeated a fair bit on this website. However, it bears repeating, especially when you consider how often this silhouette gets new colorways.

In 2023, this shoe is set to have yet another great year. At this point, we are only a couple of years away from this model’s 40th anniversary. Although Jordan Brand is likely saving some amazing shoes for this occasion, we are guaranteed to get some heat within the next 12 months.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue”

In the official images down below, you can find the Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue.” This is a model that has been teased quite a bit. Overall, it is an amazing offering that is meant to be a take on the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. Needless to say, fans are destined to love these.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a basic white leather base. Secondly, we get some blue overlays that go up from the toe box to the Nike swoosh. Lastly, we get a nice grey on the back heel which is bolstered by a blue wings logo. These elements work together nicely which makes for another great colorway.

True Blue – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is a nice tribute to the Air Jordan 3. Whenever Jumpman takes colorways from other shoes and put them on the Air Jordan 1, it works nicely. Overall, this is yet another example of that.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, it has been revealed that the shoe will drop on January 14th of next year for $180 USD. Subsequently, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

