If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you can certainly expect a whole host of colorways to drop in any given year. The Air Jordan 1 is a legendary shoe, and Jumpman is aware of that. Furthermore, this is a sneaker that goes with anything, so it only makes sense that new colorways are always being released.

Moreover, women’s colorways have been huge over these past few years. Jordan Brand is recognizing how many women sneakerheads there are out there. This has ultimately led to a ton of exclusive colorways that have impressed people. Among those colorways is the “Twist 2.0” model below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0”

Overall, this is a colorway that impresses because of the materials that are used. For the most part, the color scheme itself is fairly basic. However, it is hard to dislike these as there is a textured furry upper that gives the shoe some much-needed character.

As you can see down below, the sneaker begins with a grey base. This base extends to the toe box and the side panels. From there, we get black furry overlays that also make their way over to the Nike swoosh. The final touch here is a silver Wings logo on the side up near the cuff.

Twist 2.0 – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of these, then you are in luck as they will drop soon. Whether or not Jumpman continues to experiment with these materials, still remains to be seen. Hopefully, they do.

Release Details

It has been confirmed that this model will be dropping on Thursday, December 22nd for a price of $180 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

