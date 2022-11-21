When you think about iconic sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 always comes to mind. It is a shoe that has been able to get fans excited for ages. There have been so many colorways, and in the next few years, the shoe will continue to get some truly fantastic offerings.

Having said that, it appears as though 2022 still has a few tricks up its sleeve. The Holidays are here, and now is a great time to deliver some dope shoes to the masses. Additionally, they are going to be bringing out some nice women’s exclusives with a unique flair.

Air Jordan 1 High “Twist 2.0”

For instance, women sneakerheads are about to be blessed with the Air Jordan 1 “Twist 2.0.” This shoe is made interesting thanks to its overlays, which appear to have some sort of fuzzy texture. It is a look we have seen before, hence the whole “2.0” moniker.

In the official images below, you can see how the base of the sneaker is made with grey material. Subsequently, the overlays are black and have that fuzzy material we mentioned earlier. From there, we have silver Jumpman and Wings branding throughout.

Overall, these are pretty damn cool. Of course, the fuzzy look might end up turning off some people, but that’s the point of experimentation. Jumpman likes to switch things up a bit, and it seems like the “Twist 2.0” colorway will turn some heads.

Release Details

If you want to grab this sneaker, you will be able to do so as of December 22nd for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of it, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and details from the sneaker world.

