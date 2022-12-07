If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have been blessed with some truly amazing releases. Every single year, it feels like the AJ1 is the sneaker with some of the best releases. Overall, this is one of the best silhouettes ever made, so it should come as no surprise that the new colorways are awesome.

In 2022, sneakerheads have been subjected to some very special Air Jordan 1 models. Furthermore, it seems like 2023 is going to be another great year for this sneaker. This is a shoe that Jordan Brand will always support, and as it turns out, they aren’t finished with their 2022 output.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green”

In the images throughout this article, you can find the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green.” This is a shoe that has been teased quite a bit this year. Consequently, fans have been waiting for new details, and today, they got them.

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has an interesting and unique look. Firstly, the shoe is given a white base with white leather on the toe box and side panels. Secondly, the shoe’s overlays are green. Lastly, the Nike swoosh and the wings logo are silver, which makes for a nice twist.

Gorge Green – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is an iconic shoe, and Jordan Brand certainly knows what it’s doing. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for 2023.

Release Details

Fans of this shoe will be able to cop it as of Tuesday, December 20th for $180 USD. Additionally, GOAT and Flight Club will have these in an array of sizes. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]