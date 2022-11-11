Michael Jordan has come through with some truly iconic shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG. In the eyes of many, this is far and away his best shoe. He got to wear it during his first couple of seasons in the NBA, and to this day, fans love getting new colorways.

There is something about this silhouette that is timeless. You can wear the shoe with almost anything, and there are too many colorways to count. The shoe is approaching its 40th anniversary, although fans are obsessed. Needless to say, we’ll never stop seeing new models.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline”

In 2023, Jumpman is poised to come through with a new Air Jordan 1 High OG that is meant to tell a story. This shoe is called “Skyline” and it harkens back to Jordan’s photoshoot with the Chicago skyline in the background. This beautiful purple and orange sky was iconic, and consequently, it has been turned into a shoe.

Thanks to a video below from @sneakertigger, you can see how this shoe is constructed. On the right sneaker, the overlays go from purple at the toe box to orange and the back heel. As for the left shoe, this aesthetic is flipped around. Additionally, the side panels are white, and the Nike swoosh is black.

Overall, this is a very interesting colorway that is going to turn quite a few heads. Jumpman has always loved storytelling, and this is yet another example of that. Hopefully, fans appreciate what Jordan Brand has been able to do here.

Release Rumors

Furthermore, it is being stated that this shoe is going to release on March 18th of 2023 for $180 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

